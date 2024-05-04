Vicious heatwave hammers Thailand’s stinky but lucrative durian farms

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – Clambering hand over hand, sweat dripping into his eyes, a durian labourer expertly slices a cumbersome fruit from a tree before tossing it down to land with a soft thump in his colleague’s waiting arms some 15m below.

Among Thailand’s most famous and lucrative exports, the pungent king of fruits is as distinctive in its smell as its spiky green-brown carapace, and has been farmed in the kingdom for hundreds of years.

But a vicious heatwave engulfing South-east Asia has resulted in smaller yields and spiralling costs, with growers and sellers increasingly panicked as global warming damages the industry.

“This year is a crisis,” durian farmer Busaba Nakpipat said bluntly.

The weather-beaten 54-year-old took over her parents’ farm in eastern Chanthaburi province – Thailand’s durian heartland – three decades ago.

“If the hot weather continues to rise in the future, it’ll be over,” she said. “Farmers wouldn’t be able to produce durian any more.”

Durian season usually lasts from March until June, but the soaring temperatures – which in her province have hovered around 40 deg C for weeks – and subsequent drought have shortened the harvest.

Ms Busaba said the heat causes the durian to ripen faster, so it does not grow to its fullest – and most valuable – size.

“The quality of the durian won’t meet the standard,” she said.

And not only is she getting less money for the crop. Ms Busaba’s operational costs have also risen.

Since March, a drought has sucked water from the wells. So, to keep her precious durian trees alive, Ms Busaba is forced to bring in thousands of litres by truck.

“We have to buy 10 water trucks for 120,000 litres of water for one-time watering the whole 10-rai (1.6ha) of our farm,” she said, repeating the process every other day, at a cost of thousands of dollars.

“We have prayed for rain,” she said. “But there was no rain.”