NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand - If it comes to it, veteran Thai politician Sudarat Keyuraphan would rather her political party stand in the opposition camp than join a coalition government with coup-makers.

“Our position is quite clear. We are pro-democracy, and that can take many shades. But for our party, it is democracy for the people,” the 61-year-old leader of the Thai Sang Thai party told The Straits Times.