Veteran Malaysian newscaster Raymond Goh dies

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian newscaster Raymond Goh, known for anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin, passed away on Tuesday after battling the effects of a stroke.

In a statement, Goh’s family said funeral prayers would be held at the Masjid At-Taqwa in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur and his remains will be laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery on Tuesday.

“Once again, the family of Raymond would like to express our gratitude to his friends and supporters for the outpouring of love and support during this trying period,” the veteran newscaster’s wife Faridah Teh and family said in the statement.

Goh, whose Muslim name is Mohd Zaman Goh, began his career as a newscaster on the 7 o’clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

The veteran newscaster with more than 30 years of experience also trained individuals on elocution. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK