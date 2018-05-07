Veteran Malaysian actress Lai Meng who starred in Money No Enough 2 dies aged 90

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Veteran actress Lai Meng has died. She was 90 years old.

Sinchew Daily reported that Lai, whose real name is Lai Kwai Yoon, passed away peacefully on Sunday night (May 6).

Lai was best loved for her role in the popular long-running Malaysian sitcom Empat Sekawan, which first aired on RTM in 1966. The multi-dialect (Mandarin, Hakka, Hokkien and Cantonese) show ran for two decades.

In 2008, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Taipei's 45th Golden Horse Awards at age 81 for her role as a mother stricken with Alzheimer's disease in Singaporean filmmaker Jack Neo's Money No Enough 2.

In an interview with Star2 back in 2015, Lai talked about her passion for doing showbiz work.

"Entertainment work didn't pay much in those days, but we never cared about the money. We really enjoyed performing, and being paid to have so much fun was truly a bonus."

She has also featured in Neo's other hit movies such as Ah Long Pte Ltd (2008), Love Matters (2009) and Where Got Ghost? (2009), as well as countless commercials, and stage, radio, television and film projects.

Lai was awarded a datukship by the Sultan of Pahang in 2013 and an AMN honour by the Yang di-Pertuan Agung in 1978.

Lai leaves behind two sons and one daughter.