Vending machine selling addictive kratom tea raises concern in Thailand

A herbal drink vending machine in Hat Yai in southern Thailand has raised concerns among residents as the machine also offers kratom tea.

According to America’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the tea is made from leaves of the kratom tree – a tropical plant species that is native to South-east Asia – which has psychoactive properties.

In low doses, the leaves might produce stimulant effects, with users reporting increased alertness, physical energy and talkativeness, according to the DEA’s fact sheet.

However, the DEA warns that high doses of kratom can produce a sedative effect and that its consumption can lead to addiction.

Beverages made from kratom, roselle and chrysanthemum are being offered at 10 baht (40 Singapore cents) a cup in Hat Yai. But sales of kratom tea are notably higher than the others, reported Thai news outlet The Nation.

Kratom was removed from Thailand’s list of prohibited substances in 2021. In August 2022, Thailand published the Kratom Plant Act BE 2565 (2022), which is aimed at boosting economic activity related to kratom, and regulating the trade, sale, consumption, study and advertising of kratom leaves, alone or as an ingredient in food, in Thailand.

However, Thailand prohibits the sale of kratom leaves or food that contains kratom leaves as an ingredient to people under 18 years old, and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

A resident told The Nation that the vending machine had been installed around three to four months ago.

“Teenagers were observed showing up each evening to purchase kratom tea,” the resident said, adding that one would often find the area littered with empty cups from the vending machine.

According to the Act, entrepreneurs are not allowed to sell kratom in educational institutions, dormitories, public parks, zoos and amusement parks.

They are also not allowed to sell kratom using vending machines or other methods specified by the Justice and Public Health ministries.