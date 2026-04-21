Vasectomy debate highlights gender gap in family planning in Indonesia

Some see vasectomy as a way to ease the disproportionate contraceptive burden on women, while others remain cautious.

JAKARTA – Despite facing skepticism, Mr Andi Wijaya, 31, remains determined to undergo a vasectomy, viewing the permanent male sterilisation procedure as a more equitable form of contraception with fewer health risks than hormonal birth control for women.

“I’ve been interested in (undergoing a vasectomy) since before marriage because I initially wanted to be child-free. But my wife and I were blessed with a child a year ago, and we now consider our family complete with just one child. That’s made us even more certain about the procedure,” he told The Jakarta Post earlier in April .

While Mr Andi’s wife has not experienced noticeable side effects from using an intrauterine device (IUD) over the past four years, he acknowledged that the procedures involved in using such contraception were “uncomfortable” and could still affect the women’s body.

“We are concerned about the health risks.”

He learnt that a vasectomy is a minor procedure with relatively low health risks and no strong evidence of serious long-term effects.

“I believe women shouldn’t have to bear the burden or suffering when it comes to sex and contraception. With vasectomy, men don’t really suffer, so why not do it?” he said, expressing hope that the government would ease eligibility requirements for its free vasectomy programme, which currently requires participants to be at least 35 years old and have two children.

A private vasectomy procedure can cost up to 15 million rupiah (S$1,111), meaning he has to save up before undergoing it.

Beyond financial barriers, Mr Andi has also faced persistent social stigma, with widespread misconceptions, such as claims that vasectomy reduces sexual performance, discouraging many men.

“A lot of people say I might regret it someday. I think it’s this kind of social judgment that makes many people hesitant to undergo vasectomy.”

Gender disparity

Vasectomy has recently sparked heated debate on social media, particularly after an influencer known as Dorippu shared her husband’s experience of undergoing the procedure after they had three children and went through four pregnancies.

While some see vasectomy as a way to ease the disproportionate contraceptive burden on women, others remain cautious, partly due to misconceptions equating it with castration, removal of testicular function, which is often associated with reduced hormones, libido and “loss of masculinity”.

Urologist Darsono dismissed such claims, stressing that a vasectomy does not affect libido, erectile function or testosterone levels, as it only blocks the transport of sperm from the testicles to semen.

“Vasectomy is a surgical procedure, but it does not affect hormones at all. In contrast, hormonal birth control in women works by altering the body’s hormonal balance, so the effects can be more complex,” he told the Post on April 18 .

He added that vasectomy may cause temporary side effects such as swelling or bruising, while hormonal contraception in women can lead to broader systemic effects, including nausea, weight gain, irregular menstruation and, in some cases, longer-term risks such as cancer or ovarian cysts.

Population and Family Development Minister Wihaji, who also heads the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN), said the government is encouraging greater male participation in family planning to promote gender equity.

Citing 2025 data, he noted that 96.7 per cent of family planning participants are women, while only 3.3 per cent are men.

“We encourage men to take part in family planning programmes as a shared responsibility,” Mr Wihaji said in a statement.

He added that the government-sponsored procedure is primarily targeted at men aged 35 and above whose spouses are at least 30 years old and who already have at least two children, to minimise the risk of future regret. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK