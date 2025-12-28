Straitstimes.com header logo

Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in Indonesia boat accident

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Rescue team members search for passengers missing since Friday night after a boat carrying several people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, in the Padar Island Strait, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, December 27, 2025, in this photo taken by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS)/Handout via REUTERS

Authorities said Mr Martin and three of his children were missing after a boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Dec 26.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BASARNAS

Follow topic:

JAKARTA – Mr Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, Spanish football clubs said.

Valencia said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities”.

Indonesian and Spanish authorities said on Dec 27 that

Mr Martin and three of his children were missing

after the boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Dec 26 in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist spot.

The search was continuing on the morning of Dec 28, mission coordinator for Indonesia’s search and rescue agency (SAR) in the area Fathur Rahman told Reuters.

Real Madrid CF also sent condolences for Mr Martin, 44, a former player in second-tier Spanish football who was appointed coach of the Valencia Women’s B team in 2025.

His wife and one daughter, as well as four crew members and a tour guide, were rescued and safe, SAR said in a statement. REUTERS

More on this topic
Spanish family missing after tourist boat sinks in Indonesia
Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.