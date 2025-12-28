Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in Indonesia boat accident

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Authorities said Mr Martin and three of his children were missing after a boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Dec 26.

JAKARTA – Mr Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, Spanish football clubs said.

Valencia said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities”.

Indonesian and Spanish authorities said on Dec 27 that Mr Martin and three of his children were missing after the boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Dec 26 in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist spot.

The search was continuing on the morning of Dec 28 , mission coordinator for Indonesia’s search and rescue agency (SAR) in the area Fathur Rahman told Reuters.

Real Madrid CF also sent condolences for Mr Martin, 44, a former player in second-tier Spanish football who was appointed coach of the Valencia Women’s B team in 2025 .

His wife and one daughter, as well as four crew members and a tour guide, were rescued and safe, SAR said in a statement. REUTERS