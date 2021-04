KUALA LUMPUR - Millions of migrant workers in Malaysia - most of them undocumented - are keen to take the Covid-19 vaccine that the government has offered for free, but are seeking stronger guarantees that they will not be arrested when they turn up for vaccination.

Estimated to number around three million, or nearly 10 per cent of the country's population of 33 million, undocumented migrants account for 30 per cent to 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases reported daily.