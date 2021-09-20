Vaccinated travellers to Malaysia can apply for home quarantine via new portal

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fully-vaccinated travellers to Malaysia who wish to apply for home quarantine can do so via a new portal set up by the health ministry.

Beginning from 8am on Tuesday (Sept 21), applications can be made online via this website, said the ministry in a Facebook post on Monday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the current application process, which uses an e-mail address, has caused a backlog of 6,000 applications.

"This will be replaced by a process where you will receive an answer within three days of submitting a complete application. Tomorrow just click on the HQA (Home Quarantine Application) banner on our MOH website.

"This will allow more Malaysians and returning expatriates to quarantine in their own homes without having to spend money for hotel quarantines," he tweeted on Monday.

The authorities will determine whether someone is eligible for home quarantine on a case-by-case basis. This includes a risk evaluation of whether someone's home is suitable for home quarantine, and whether the person has tested negative for Covid-19 using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Applications must be made seven to 10 days prior to the date of entry into Malaysia, the ministry said.

Travellers arriving in Malaysia from Sept 28 are required to submit their applications through the new portal.