V-P Harris to defend Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy in speech to CEOs

BANGKOK – US Vice-President Kamala Harris will defend the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy against sceptics who question the US commitment to the region and economic staying power, according to a White House official.

Ms Harris will directly address those critics in remarks she is set to deliver on Friday afternoon in Bangkok to an audience of several hundred business executives from the Indo-Pacific region and the United States.

The White House believes it is important to lay out a comprehensive vision because many countries and businesses in the region worry the US is lacking an agenda, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Ms Harris will challenge critics who think the only measure of success is the number of free trade agreements negotiated or that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, formerly TPP, is the only way to engage with countries in the Indo-Pacific.

She intends to reaffirm the US commitment to economic leadership and engagement in the region amid calls for increased US economic presence.

Ms Harris is in Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders’ summit and is travelling to the Philippines later this week.

The US and some of the nations at the summit are negotiating the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the Biden administration’s alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership that former president Donald Trump withdrew from during his first week in office.

Many countries in the region have pressed for the US to return to the deal or, in its absence, deepen economic engagement with them.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also at the Apec summit and seeking to advance talks on the framework.

Some members of Congress in the US have also pushed for deeper integration, though it is unlikely at this point that there is enough political support to negotiate a full-fledged trade deal.

In meetings with other world leaders on Friday morning, Ms Harris will also call out Russia directly for its invasion of Ukraine and urge all responsible nations to do the same, according to the official.

In a swipe at China, she will criticise unfair economic practices and push for all economies to reject the use of economic coercion for political gains.

Both Russia and China are part of the Apec grouping, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be present at the summit.

The US is set to host Apec leaders in 2023, though a city has not yet been announced. BLOOMBERG