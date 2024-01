JAKARTA – In a major move to help victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Indonesia on Jan 18 deployed a hospital ship to Egypt, carrying more than 200 staff and over 200 tonnes of aid, including hygiene kits, medical supplies, clothing, water and food.

This effort to provide much-needed relief to Palestinians displaced by the conflict, which has been going on for almost four months, was flagged off by Indonesian presidential candidate and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.