Use an app, not coupons, to pay for parking in JB

JOHOR BAHRU - Starting in 2024, Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) will no longer be issuing physical coupons for its 68,000 public parking spaces.

The city council is encouraging motorists to download its app, MBJB Spot, to pay for parking in the city.

Johor Bahru’s mayor, Datuk Noorazam Osman, said 2023 would be the final year that motorists could use parking coupons within MBJB areas.

The city council will end the selling of parking coupons in phases and the vending of coupons will end once supply runs out, he said.

“This is in line with our efforts to digitalise MBJB services. Version 2 of the MBJB Spot app was launched earlier this year.

“So far, 449,404 users have downloaded it, meaning almost half of those living and working around Johor Bahru are using it, including Singaporeans,” he added.

The MBJB Spot app was first introduced in 2016.

Mr Noorazam said this was part of MBJB’s effort to develop a smart city that would contribute to a better quality of life in Johor Bahru.

The smart city agenda would be implemented in phases, starting with digitising public services, said the mayor.

He said that through the app, the public can pay for hourly, daily, weekly and monthly parking.

In the event that their vehicles have been towed to one of MBJB’s three depots, motorists can use the app to check the location and pay the fines.

The app is also useful for looking up traffic conditions and getting details on the city council’s activities.

Mr Noorazam said MBJB was looking at upgrading the app.

He reminded business owners such as workshops, car accessory shops, carwash outlets and other related businesses that it was compulsory for them to apply for reserved parking bays.

“We will take immediate action against those caught using public parking bays without paying rental.”