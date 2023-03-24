Malaysia recovered US$10m of 1MDB ‘blackmail’ gains from ex-lover of Goldman Sachs banker: Report

PETALING JAYA - The former girlfriend of disgraced Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, Datuk Rohana Rozhan, has returned US$10 million (S$13.3 million) in 1MDB-linked cash and assets to Malaysian anti-graft agency MACC, local media reported on Friday.

An unnamed source familiar with the case said the former Astro Malaysia chief had surrendered the cash and assets to the government last year.

“She returned all the money and assets (involved) to the MACC, which then handed it to the government,” the source told Utusan Malaysia.

“With that, MACC’s investigations concerning Rohana have been completed. At this point, there is nothing more needed from her.”

However, the source could not provide a detailed breakdown of the funds and assets returned, as well as the procedure involved.

On Thursday, Minister for Law and Institutional Reform Azalina Othman said in a parliamentary written reply that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has no knowledge of whether Rohana had returned the US$10 million in assets she gained from Leissner.

Datuk Azalina was responding to a question from an MP on whether Ms Rohana had returned the funds and how much of the 1MDB-linked assets had been returned.

The fallout of the scandal involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB has been playing out in US and Malaysian courts since former prime minister Najib Razak was first charged in 2018 and later found guilty of graft.

Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to stealing millions from the fund as well as paying bribes to get business for his former employer Goldman Sachs.

In February 2022, Leissner told a US court that Ms Rohana, with whom he had an affair, had blackmailed him into buying her a US$10 million property in London.

He told the jury in the trial that their relationship had lasted from 2003-2013 when he ended the relationship to marry US model Kimora Lee Simmons.

He said he bought her the US$10 million home in London after she had threatened to expose his involvement with 1MDB.

“She was very upset that I was ending our relationship to be with my future wife, with Kimora,” Leissner testified last year.