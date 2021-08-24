US V-P Kamala Harris pushes ahead with Vietnam trip despite mystery ‘health incident’

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vice-President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday (Aug 24) after delaying the visit over concerns due to an unexplained health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana Syndrome.

Ms Harris, eager to woo allies in a bid to counter China, arrived in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi after a three-hour delay in Singapore and an unusual statement from the US Embassy in Vietnam blaming “a recent possible anomalous health incident” for the delay.

"Anomalous health incident" is a term the US government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome, a condition with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, so named because it first was reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016.

"The Vice-President's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam," the US Embassy statement said.

"After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice-President's trip," the statement said, without elaborating.

A spokesman for Ms Harris declined to comment on the reason for the delay.

Some 200 US officials and kin, including CIA officers, have been sickened by “Havana syndrome", CIA Director William Burns has said.

A US National Academy of Sciences panel in December found that a plausible theory is that "directed energy" beams caused the syndrome, he said.

The CIA sees a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome is intentionally caused, and that Russia could be responsible, but is withholding definitive conclusions pending further investigation.

Moscow denies involvement.

Vietnam says it picks no sides

As Ms Harris's trip to Vietnam was delayed, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held an unannounced meeting with Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo, during which Mr Chinh said Vietnam does not align itself with one country against any other.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Harris had accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back claims in the South China Sea, her most pointed comments on China during her visit to South-east Asia, a region she said was critical to US security.

"The Prime Minister affirmed that Vietnam adheres to an independent, self-reliant, multilateral, and diverse foreign policy and is a responsible member of the international community," the Vietnamese government said in a statement.

"Vietnam does not align itself with one country against another," it said.

Territorial disputes in the South China Sea should be settled according to international law and "high-level common sense", it said.

China would provide Covid-19 vaccine support for Vietnam, it added.

The US administration has called rivalry with China "the biggest geopolitical test" of the century, and South-east Asia has seen a series of high-profile visits by top administration officials, including Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

“The fact that China’s ambassador insisted on a meeting with the Vietnamese prime minister shortly before

Harris landed shows how anxious Beijing is that its communist neighbor may tilt toward the US,” said Mr Murray Hiebert, a South-east Asia expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.