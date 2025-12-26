US urges Cambodia and Thailand to end weeks of deadly violence

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump’s desire for peace in a call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Cambodia and Thailand to end violence as the two countries continue talks to end weeks of deadly clashes.

Mr Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump’s desire for peace in a call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, according to a statement from the US on Dec 25.

“Secretary Rubio further reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to facilitate discussions to ensure peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in the statement.

Thailand and Cambodia are talking for the first time since clashes began on Dec 7, with at least 44 people killed and more than half a million civilians displaced on both sides of the border.

Five days of clashes in July ended with an initial ceasefire agreement mediated by Malaysia and the US. BLOOMBERG