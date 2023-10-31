US tried to pressure Malaysia on Palestine-Israel conflict, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

“The Malaysian envoy to the United States was called by American authorities which questioned our stance on the conflict, especially the violence inflicted by Israel on Gaza,” said Datuk Seri Anwar during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

“Our ambassador firmly stated our position,” he added.

He said this came about because Malaysia refused to condemn Hamas’ actions and brand the group as terrorists.

“I was informed by the Foreign Ministry that Malaysia received a demarche from the US Embassy twice, on Oct 13 and Oct 30, where Malaysia was asked to use diplomatic channels to urge a country to not take advantage of the conflict by using a proxy to get involved in the Gaza conflict,” he added.

While he did not specify the country, it is believed the country being referred to by the US was Iran.

Mr Anwar reiterated the country’s independent stance, saying that Malaysia will remain firm in its humanitarian considerations and condemn Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestine.

“The politics and the disorder did not only start last month but it has been going on for decades since 1948,” he noted.

“Therefore, it is unreasonable to set aside the violence, invasion and colonialism of Israel on the Arab territory of Palestine,” he added.

He said while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was condemned, the same was not done in the Israeli occupation of Palestine, especially by countries such as the US, although it had gone on for many years.

In his speech at the Malaysia for Palestine Rally last week, Mr Anwar said Malaysia had received criticism from pro-Israel countries, particularly the US, for sympathising with Gaza and the Palestinians.

On Oct 7, during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza, which saw a barrage of rockets being fired towards Israel and armed individuals breaching security barriers.

In response, Israel retaliated with air strikes and military operations.

At least 8,306 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza while the death toll in Israel has exceeded 1,400. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK