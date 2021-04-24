US to send airborne teams; India dispatches rescue vessel

WASHINGTON • The US military is sending airborne teams to help Indonesia search for a submarine that went missing with 53 sailors aboard, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

India has sent its deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) to help in the efforts to locate the submarine - KRI Nanggala-402 - that disappeared on Wednesday during exercises off the coast of Bali.

Mr Kirby said on Thursday that the US Defence Department was "deeply saddened" by the news of the missing submarine.

"Our thoughts are with the Indonesian sailors and their families," he said in a statement.

"At the invitation of the Indonesian government, we are sending airborne assets to assist in the search for the missing submarine."

Mr Kirby also said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was planning to speak yesterday with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto "to convey our sorrow and to discuss how else the United States can be of assistance".

Meanwhile, an oil spill where the submarine was thought to have submerged pointed to possible damage to its fuel tank, and fanned fears of a deadly disaster.

The crew of the German-built vessel could have enough oxygen until early today, but time was quickly running out as rescuers scoured the coast off Bali for signs of its location.

The India Navy responded after receiving an alert through the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office.

The navy said in a statement on Thursday that specialised equipment was required for an underwater search to locate the disabled submarine and rescue the personnel who are trapped inside.

The DSRV can locate a submarine in waters up to 1,000m deep utilising its state-of-the-art side scan sonar and remotely operated vehicle.

Once the submarine is located, the statement said, another sub module of the DSRV - the submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) - will mate with the submarine to rescue the trapped personnel.

The SRV can also be used to provide emergency supplies to the submarine, the statement said.

