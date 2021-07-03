US to donate four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Indonesia

A woman receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on July 2, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States is donating four million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia, the US national security adviser told Indonesia's foreign minister in a call on Friday (July 2).

According to a White House statement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi the doses will be shipped via the Covax global sharing scheme as soon as possible.

The two officials also discussed US plans to increase assistance for Indonesia's broader Covid-19 response efforts, the statement said.

