US stands with Philippines amid Beijing’s ‘escalating’ incursions in South China Sea

MANILA – The United States on Tuesday reiterated its support for its military ally, the Philippines, following Beijing’s “escalating” incursions near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

“The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in upholding the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law,” Department of State Spokesman Ned Price said.

The US official issued the statement less than a week after the Philippines’ Department of National Defence (DND) on Dec 14 denounced China for swarming parts of the disputed sea. Filipino senators on the same day also slammed Beijing due to a tense encounter between the Philippine Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard in the same area in November.

Washington’s statement of support also comes roughly two weeks before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr travels to China for a state visit from Jan 3 to 6.

Mr Price said the “reported escalating swarms” of Chinese militia vessels near Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the Spratlys archipelago interfere with the livelihood of Philippine fishing communities and “reflect continuing disregard for other South China Sea claimants and states lawfully operating in the region.”

Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan also claim parts of the Spratly Islands.

DND officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr earlier said it was “unacceptable” for Beijing to be massing boats around these areas in the eastern part of the South China Sea that are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Manila officially calls this area the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines in 2016 scored a historic international tribunal ruling that struck down Beijing’s expansive claim over the South China Sea and ruled that Manila has sovereign rights over the waters within its EEZ. But China refuses to recognise this ruling.

Mr Price also said Washington shares Manila’s concern over a rocket debris showdown on Nov 20 between the Philippine Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard off the coast of Thitu Island, which is also part of the Spratlys.

The Philippines had accused China of “forcefully” taking a rocket debris that its navy officers were towing back to shore. Their Chinese counterparts, however, insisted that the object was returned to them after a “friendly negotiation.”

The incident occurred in the same week when US Vice-President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines to reiterate Washington’s “unwavering commitment” to defend its ally in the event of an armed attack in the South China Sea.

Manila sent a diplomatic note to China to clarify the incident, but Beijing has yet to respond.

The Philippine Senate later passed a resolution expressing the chamber’s “disgust” over what some legislators described to be Beijing’s latest bullying tactics against Manila.

The Straits Times contacted the Chinese Embassy in Manila for comment, but it has yet to reply.