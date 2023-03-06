US soldiers receive Muay Thai lessons from Thai champion

Thailand's champion Sombat Banchamek gives Muay Thai lessons to US marines as part of the "Cobra Gold 2023" (CG23) joint military exercise. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

LOPBURI, Thailand - American soldiers received Muay Thai lessons from a champion fighter in Thailand during the annual multilateral “Cobra Gold” military drills hosted by the Asian nation.

Soldiers took instruction and punched and kicked alongside Thai champion Sombat Banchamek, or Buakaw (White Lotus) as he is widely known in the country.

“For every US soldier who came to train in Cobra Gold, they also want to exchange and study our culture regarding Muay Thai, which is our national art,” Mr Banchamek said.

The 42nd annual Cobra Gold exercises, a war games event, was attended by 7,394 personnel from 30 countries this year.

“This stuff we need to know how to do and to learn from one of the best in the entire world,” said US soldier SPC Adam Castle.

“It’s been really great to learn some skills that we can take back and use in the future,” he added. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US looks to expand Taiwan military training: Sources
Thailand's new acting leader is another royalist military man

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top