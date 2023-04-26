US, Philippines fire missiles at mock enemy ship in South China Sea drills as Marcos watches

ZAMBALES, Philippines – United States and Philippine military forces on Wednesday fired a missile volley at an old Philippine Navy warship representing an enemy vessel in the disputed South China Sea, the highlight of the largest war games yet between the two nations.

This is the first time Manila and Washington simulate a sea attack and carry out a rocket-bombardment exercise in the disputed waterway, where the Philippines and China have competing claims.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, flanked by US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and Manila’s defence chief Carlito Galvez Jr, watched the drills from an observation tower near the shore.

It is rare for Philippine presidents to grace the annual Balikatan war games, now in their 38th year. The live-fire drills also came five days before Mr Marcos is set to fly to the US on Monday for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Mr Marcos’ presence sends a strong political message to China, said maritime security expert Collin Koh of Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“This demonstrates that the Philippines-US military alliance, as well as such bilateral defence activities, have the full backing of the top political and defence leadership,” Dr Koh said.

Mr Marcos’ presence at the live-fire exercise also highlights further the president’s departure from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s China-friendly foreign policy.

Mr Marcos is, instead, striking a balance between boosting defence ties with the US to help counter Beijing’s military might, while still fostering economic relations with China.

During the drills, six rounds of missiles from a US Himars precision rocket system were fired at a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship anchored about 20km from shore.

But the drills were interrupted for close to an hour after a private plane entered the live-fire airspace.

Various air assets of the two countries will continue their rocket bombardment exercises until about 4pm on Wednesday to meet their goal of sinking the old ship.

The live-fire drills also featured land-based artillery units and a Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopter firing rockets at floating targets offshore.

These were meant to display both nations’ maritime defence capabilities, as tensions simmer with Beijing in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

But Balikatan spokesman Colonel Michael Logico of the Philippine Army maintained that the drills were not directed at a particular country.

“The reason we are doing an exercise of this magnitude is because we are exercising or demonstrating our ability to be interoperable with our US counterparts, which are also our treaty ally,” he said.

Balikatan means “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog. The war games will run until April 28.

This year’s Balikatan is the largest yet, with more than 17,600 American and Filipino military personnel holding joint exercises across different parts of the country since April 11.

Australia has also sent 100 troops, while allied nations such as Japan and the United Kingdom have dispatched military observers.

The annual war games are being held in key areas in the Philippines, including the provinces of Zambales and Palawan, whose coastlines are just hundreds of kilometres away from the South China Sea and Taiwan.