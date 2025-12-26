Straitstimes.com header logo

US once again recalls imported Indonesian shrimp over Caesium-137 findings

Stickers warning of radiation dangers on a house next to the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate, where Caesium-137 was detected, in Indonesia's Banten province on Oct 13.

PHOTO: AFP

JAKARTA - The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has once again recalled frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia over

radioactive contamination concerns

, renewing scrutiny over food safety and export oversight.

The FDA said on Dec 26 that the recall involved 83,800 units of frozen shrimp distributed by Direct Source Seafood LLC and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands, citing potential exposure to Caesium-137 (Cs-137).

