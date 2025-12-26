For subscribers
US once again recalls imported Indonesian shrimp over Caesium-137 findings
JAKARTA - The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has once again recalled frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia over radioactive contamination concerns
The FDA said on Dec 26 that the recall involved 83,800 units of frozen shrimp distributed by Direct Source Seafood LLC and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands, citing potential exposure to Caesium-137 (Cs-137).