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A Tuo Chiang-class corvette is anchored in the port of Keelung city. Taiwan is waiting on an US$14 billion weapons deal that US President Donald Trump is keeping on hold.

WASHINGTON – The acting US Navy secretary has said arm sales to Taiwan have been put on “pause” to ensure that the American military has sufficient munitions for its Iran operations.

Asked at a congressional hearing about the stalled US$14 billion (S$18 billion) weapons purchase by Taiwan, acting secretary Hung Cao said “right now we’re doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury, which we have plenty”.

“But we’re just making sure we have everything,” he said, “then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary.”

US President Donald Trump has not committed to following through with the sale, raising concerns over his commitment to support for Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Ahead of his recent state visit to China, Mr Trump said he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the arms sales, a departure from Washington’s previous insistence that it would not consult Beijing on the matter.

Afterward, he said he made no commitments to Mr Xi about Taiwan and would be making a determination on the arm sales “over the next fairly short period of time”.

Washington recognises only Beijing, but under US law is required to provide weapons to the self-ruled democracy for its defence.

China has sworn to take the island and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years. AFP