US has ‘unwavering commitment’ to defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Kamala Harris

It was during Mr Duterte’s term that US-Philippines turned cold, as he declared “independence” from Washington while seeking friendlier ties with Beijing.

Mr Duterte had also downplayed a historic international tribunal ruling in 2016 that struck down Beijing’s expansive claim over the South China Sea and held that the West Philippine Sea “exclusively belongs to Filipinos, and no one else.” The West Philippine Sea, an official designation by the Philippines, refers to the eastern parts of the South China Sea that fall within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Washington is now seeking a fresh start under Mr Marcos, who has gone on a charm offensive in a bid to bolster security alliances with the US amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and regarding Taiwan.

The 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty signed by Manila and Washington prescribes both countries’ commitment to defend each other in the event of an armed attack by a hostile party. Another pact signed in 2014, called the Enhanced Defense Cooperation, also allows the US military to construct facilities and preposition assets on five Philippine bases.

A senior US official told reporters that Ms Harris is expected to reiterate support for these military pacts on Tuesday, when she flies to the island province of Palawan, which is seen as Manila’s sentinel in the South China Sea dispute and the biggest Philippine island adjacent to the disputed Spratlys archipelago.

Some Filipino activists have long opposed to the presence of American troops on Philippine soil and were unhappy over Ms Harris’ visit. About 200 of them staged a protest at a busy avenue in Manila, a few kilometres from where she and Mr Marcos met at his office. One placard described the US Vice-President as “Harris Imperialist”.

Despite the protest, Ms Harris still pushed through with her private meeting with human rights defenders and her town hall on women empowerment at the posh Sofitel hotel.

There, she urged the Filipino women’s rights advocates to draw inspiration from World War II heroine Josefa Llanes Escoda, feminist Concepcion De Leon, as well as democracy icon Corazon Aquino, who became president after Mr Marcos’ dictator father was deposed in 1986.

“Know that you stand on the shoulders who came before you… who charted a course for you to pick up the mantle,” said Ms Harris, the first woman of colour to become US Vice-President.