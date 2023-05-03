US firm plans to build small nuclear power plants in the Philippines

WASHINGTON — NuScale Power Corp, a publicly traded American company that designs and markets small modular reactors (SMRs), on Monday disclosed plans to build SMRs worth up to US$7.5 billion (S$10 billion) in the Philippines.

Top officials of NuScale Power relayed their intention in a meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr moments before he went to see US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Mr Marcos, who is in the US capital for a five-day working visit, said NuScale’s SMR project would be critical in addressing the country’s energy shortage, which has caused hours long outages in several provinces.

“We need everything (to address the energy problem)… and this new technology is something,” Mr Marcos said.

Last September, Mr Marcos met with executives of NuScale Power during his official visit to the United States.

Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the project was an unsolicited proposal of NuScale and its local partner, Prime Infrastructure Capital of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr, who is among the business leaders accompanying the president in his first official trip to Washington.

“(There are) no specific areas yet. But they are looking at Luzon,” Ms Garafil told the Inquirer.

The Oregon-based NuScale Power said it would soon be conducting a study to identify the possible sites for its SMRs in the Philippines.

Mr Clayton Scott, NuScale executive vice-president for business, assured the Philippine delegation that their company has “very high confidence that our technology will perform as expected”.

Mr Scott said their technology was a product of research conducted by nuclear scientists and the “first and only one of its kind” that has secured the approval of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which approved last January the design for the country’s first small reactor, a 50-megawatt (MW) advanced light-water SMR developed by NuScale Power.

SMRs are a fraction of the size and cost of a conventional nuclear power reactor and can produce low-carbon electricity at about a third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear facilities, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Advocacy

Mr Marcos has been strongly advocating the inclusion of nuclear power in the Philippines’ energy mix.

In his first State of the Nation Address in July last year, Mr Marcos said the time was ripe to examine the country’s policies toward nuclear energy, noting that with modern technology, safeguards have been placed against possible accidents.

He said that should the Philippines decide to use nuclear energy, the government would follow the guidelines set by the IAEA, which prescribes a country seeking to embark on a nuclear energy programme to first resolve as many as 19 infrastructure issues.

Even during the presidential campaign, Mr Marcos already expressed that he wanted the government to revisit the possible revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), built during the presidency of his late father and namesake.

The 620-MW power plant in Morong, Bataan, was built for nine years beginning in 1975 at a cost of US$2.3 billion, bloated from the initial estimated cost of only US$600 million, allegedly due to payoffs to some government officials.

But the BNPP was never fueled because of public fears caused by the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986 and charges of corruption.

In November last year, Mr Marcos said he wanted to develop nuclear energy in the Philippines in partnership with France as the European nation has extensive experience in nuclear power production.

Mr Marcos made the remarks after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.