Straitstimes.com header logo

US FBI director Patel returns looted Papuan artefacts to Prabowo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The meeting took place in Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s private residence on the evening of July 22. 

FBI director Kash Patel (right) meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in his private residence on July 22. 

PHOTO: AFP

  • FBI Director Kash Patel returned four stone artefacts from Papua to Indonesia, including items from the Dani and Asmat Tribes, as part of cultural repatriation efforts.
  • The artefacts will be exhibited at the National Museum in Jakarta, with hopes for stronger cooperation between Indonesia and the US on returning stolen cultural items.
  • This repatriation follows previous returns of Indonesian antiquities from the US and plans for returning fossils from the Netherlands taken during colonial times.

AI generated

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto hosted United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel for a meeting in Jakarta, where the American official returned artefacts from Papua previously illegally smuggled to the US.

The meeting took place in Prabowo’s private residence in Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on the evening of July 22.

See more on

Indonesia

United States

History

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.