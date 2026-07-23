US FBI director Patel returns looted Papuan artefacts to Prabowo
- FBI Director Kash Patel returned four stone artefacts from Papua to Indonesia, including items from the Dani and Asmat Tribes, as part of cultural repatriation efforts.
- The artefacts will be exhibited at the National Museum in Jakarta, with hopes for stronger cooperation between Indonesia and the US on returning stolen cultural items.
- This repatriation follows previous returns of Indonesian antiquities from the US and plans for returning fossils from the Netherlands taken during colonial times.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto hosted United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel for a meeting in Jakarta, where the American official returned artefacts from Papua previously illegally smuggled to the US.
The meeting took place in Prabowo’s private residence in Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on the evening of July 22.