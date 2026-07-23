US FBI director Patel returns looted Papuan artefacts to Prabowo

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FBI director Kash Patel (right) meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in his private residence on July 22.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto hosted United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel for a meeting in Jakarta, where the American official returned artefacts from Papua previously illegally smuggled to the US.

The meeting took place in Prabowo’s private residence in Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on the evening of July 22 .