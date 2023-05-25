US denies Thailand’s request to buy F-35 jets over training, technical issues

BANGKOK – The United States has declined to sell its F-35 stealth fighter jets to Thailand over issues with training and technical requirements, the Thai Air Force said on Thursday.

Thailand, which was designated a “major non-Nato ally” by the US in 2003, in 2022 set aside a 13.8 billion baht (S$540 million) budget for new jets to replace its ageing, mostly US-made F-5 and F-16 fighters.

It identified up to eight Lockheed Martin F-35A jets as its target.

But the sale of the fifth-generation fighters was subject to conditions that included time constraints, technical requirements and maintenance compatibility.

The US was unable to offer the sale, Air Force spokesman Prapas Sornchaidee said in a statement.

The F-35 is one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft and is considered a sensitive export sold only to the US’ closest allies, which in the Indo-Pacific includes Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Thailand currently has 12 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets made by Sweden’s Saab in addition to its US-made models, many of which have been in operation for decades.

Thailand’s military has used US technology going back to the Vietnam War era, when it hosted US air force and navy personnel at its bases.

Thailand has, for many years, hosted annual “Cobra Gold” training exercises with the US.

Those warm ties have, however, been strained by the Thai military’s coups against elected governments in 2006 and 2014, and concerns about overtures by army-backed governments towards rival power China.

Chief Marshal Prapas said the air force would still replace its F-16 jets, and the US has offered the upgraded F-15 and F-16s models, which could be transferred faster. REUTERS