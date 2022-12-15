US defence companies in talks to sell helicopters, drones to Vietnam

HANOI - US defence firms and top Vietnamese government officials have discussed possible supply deals for military gear, including helicopters and drones, a new sign Hanoi may reduce its reliance on Russian arms.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron and IM Systems Group met with the Vietnamese on the sidelines of Vietnam’s first large-scale arms fair last week, according to the US-Asean Business Council, the industry body that arranged the meetings.

The preliminary talks, which may not lead to any deal, come as Vietnam seeks new suppliers and the Ukraine conflict strains the capabilities of Russia, for decades Vietnam’s main military partner. The war, which Moscow calls a “special operation”, has also led to strict sanctions against Russia.

“This marks the beginning of a more open-minded Vietnam People’s Army to US weapons, and a willingness to engage deeper with the US in defence as a whole,” said Mr Nguyen The Phuong, a military expert and researcher at the University of New South Wales.

Military deals with the US face many potential hurdles, including that Washington might block arms sales over human rights; concerns about the impact on Hanoi’s tense relations with China; high costs; and whether US-made systems can be integrated with Vietnam’s legacy weapons, analysts say.

One person who attended the meetings said the companies offered a range of military gear and had “promising” discussions about non-lethal equipment, including helicopters for internal security, plus drones, radars and other systems.

A second person familiar with the matter said talks on drones and helicopters began before the arms fair and have involved more weapons.

The discussions show the United States’ growing efforts to gain influence with Hanoi, nearly half a century after the end of the Vietnam War. Since an arms embargo was lifted in 2016, US defence exports to Vietnam have been limited to coast guard ships and trainer aircraft, while Russia has supplied about 80 per cent of Vietnam’s arsenal.

The arms fair attracted dozens of defence companies from 30 countries, all hoping to get a share of the estimated US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) Vietnam spends annually in arms imports amid on-off tensions with its neighbour China.

The US military has already supplied two relatively small naval cutters and transferred two T-6 Texan trainer aircraft, of which another 10 will be shipped by 2027. It has also pledged Boeing’s ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, which have not yet been delivered.

Sources and analysts say Vietnam is also considering deals with suppliers from Israel, India, and European and North-east Asian countries. REUTERS