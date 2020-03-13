US decries 'fabricated conspiracy theories' in Cambodia treason trial

PHNOM PENH • The US ambassador to Cambodia said yesterday that he is troubled by "fabricated conspiracy theories" at the treason trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha, who is accused of plotting to overthrow long-time leader Hun Sen.

Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his political party was banned as the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen cracked down on the opposition, civil society groups and the media in the run-up to parliamentary elections in 2018, in which the ruling party won every seat.

The treason charges against the 66-year-old Kem Sokha stem from accusations that he had been conspiring with the United States to overthrow Mr Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for more than three decades.

Kem Sokha denies the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

US Ambassador Patrick Murphy told reporters after briefly attending Kem Sokha's ongoing trial yesterday: "We're troubled to see prosecutors that have introduced into the courtroom fabricated conspiracy theories about the US."

He added: "Here's the truth: The US has contributed almost US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) in recent decades in assistance to Cambodia, including transparent assistance to strengthen institutions and political parties in line with Cambodia's Constitution."

Mr Murphy said that Kem Sokha has a reputation around the world as a champion for rights and freedoms and that he is looking forward to seeing his political rights fully restored.

"This process has potential implications for the rule of law and due process in Cambodia and for the country's international relations," he added.

"My government has made it abundantly clear that the US has never sought to interfere in Cambodia's governance and we respect Cambodia's independence and sovereignty."

Even as Mr Murphy spoke to journalists, a district official in the capital of Phnom Penh tried to stop him from speaking.

The ambassador was able to finish his statement before leaving.

Commenting on Mr Murphy's remarks, Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said that all sides should leave the court to do its work.

"We appeal to all members of the public, including foreigners and Cambodian citizens, to wait and listen to the court, to prosecutors on how they bring and argue charges, we don't want interference in the judiciary," he said.

Mr Hun Sen's massive crackdown on the opposition also prompted the European Union to cut some of Cambodia's trade preferences this year, which the EU said was the result of his government's "serious and systematic violations" of human rights.

