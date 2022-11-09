US-China rivalry, N. Korea to dominate Asean summit in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH - The US-China rivalry and growing fears of a new North Korean nuclear test will loom over a meeting this week of South-east Asian leaders attended by US President Joe Biden.

Leaders from the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) will meet in Phnom Penh from Friday, kicking off a diplomatic blitz in the region that also takes in next week’s Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit in Bali and an Apec summit in Bangkok.

Mr Biden’s administration has identified China as the only global rival to the United States, saying Beijing is attempting to remould the world order in “its own authoritarian model”.

Making his second trip to Asia in 2022 off the back of bruising midterm elections at home, Mr Biden faces another tough battle to woo Asean leaders, many of whom are wary of overtly taking sides against a giant neighbour and key trading partner.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stole a diplomatic march on Mr Biden, arriving in Phnom Penh late on Tuesday for talks with Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

At a summit with Asean leaders in Washington in May, Mr Biden pledged US$150 million (S$2.1 billion) in support for South-east Asian nations – dwarfed by the US$1.5 billion that China promised to the region in 2021 in just Covid-19 aid.

The US-China relationship is deteriorating over issues that include Taiwan and alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang, and other Western governments have complained about Chinese activities on their soil, including harassment of dissidents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Beijing and Washington must “find ways to get along”, but at the same time has continued to enforce a far more muscular foreign policy that shows no deference to the US.

Mr Xi is expected to attend the G-20 summit in Bali, where he will have his first face-to-face meeting with Mr Biden on the sidelines.

In Phnom Penh, Mr Li can expect a warm reception, having cultivated close ties with most Asean members, including host Cambodia.

“China will seek to consolidate her relationships with South-east Asian countries, in order to either shore up regional support for Beijing or make sure that they do not end up being on the US side against China,” analyst Yongwook Ryu of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy told AFP.

The war in Ukraine is also likely to weigh on leaders’ minds at Asean.

Kyiv will sign a “treaty of amity and cooperation” with Asean on Thursday, a first step towards establishing formal relations with the bloc.

And Cambodia has said it is considering a request by President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the meeting by video link.

China has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia, and Washington has accused Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been invited to the Asean summit but it is not clear who will represent it.