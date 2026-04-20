US begins Philippines war games in thick of Middle East conflict

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Philippine exercise spokesman Dennis Hernandez (left) and his US counterpart Robert Bunn during a briefing on the joint war games known as Balikatan, or Shoulder to Shoulder, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on April 14.

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MANILA – Thousands of American and Philippine troops, joined for the first time by a significant contingent of Japanese forces, began annual military exercises on April 20, set against the backdrop of the Middle East war.

The war games will feature live-fire exercises in the north of the country facing the Taiwan Strait, as well as a province off the disputed South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have engaged in repeated confrontations.

The Japanese military, which is contributing 1,400 personnel, will use a Type 88 cruise missile to sink a target ship off northern Paoay, said Colonel Dennis Hernandez, the Philippine exercise spokesman.

More than 17,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors are taking part in the 19-day Balikatan, or Shoulder to Shoulder, exercises – about the same number as 2025’s edition – including contingents from Australia, New Zealand, France and Canada.

“Balikatan... represents an opportunity to showcase our ironclad alliance with the Philippines and demonstrate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” US exercise spokesman Robert Bunn said ahead of April 20’s opening ceremony.

Col Bunn added that US troop levels he described as “one of the largest deployments” in years would be unaffected by the ongoing Middle East war that his country is waging, while declining to provide specific numbers.

Balikatan comes as Iran and the United States, along with Israel, are just days away from the end of the two-week ceasefire that halted the Middle East war, ignited by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

The conflict has sparked a global energy crisis that has left import-dependent Philippines reeling.

The drills also come as Beijing ramps up military pressure around Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said in November 2025 that given his country’s proximity to the self-ruled island and its surrounding waters, “a war over Taiwan will drag the Philippines, kicking and screaming, into the conflict”.

In February, US, Japanese and Philippine aircraft patrolled over the Bashi Channel separating the Philippines from Taiwan to test what Manila called their “ability to operate seamlessly together in complex maritime environments”.

Mr Marcos considers Manila’s 1951 mutual defence pact with Washington a bedrock of national security and has been building up security ties with Western nations to deter China.

Over the past two years, Manila has signed visiting forces or equivalent agreements with Japan, New Zealand, Canada and France, deals aimed at facilitating their participation in joint military exercises in the Philippines.

Col Bunn said American forces would have the option of firing Tomahawk and NMESIS anti-ship missiles, without confirming they would.

Col Hernandez said integrated air and missile defence systems would also be put to the test, including technology for countering drones.

Week-long naval exercises would also take place in waters off the main Philippine island of Luzon, he added, without giving specifics.

Japan is deploying a tank landing ship, a destroyer and a helicopter destroyer, while the US will use a cutter and a dock landing ship.

They will join two Philippine frigates and another from Canada. AFP