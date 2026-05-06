US Army fires first Tomahawk from Philippines in exercise

US marines walking past a Marine Air Defence Integrated system launcher during the integrated missile exercise as part of the Balikatan joint Philippines and US military exercise at a naval base facing South China Sea.

The US Army on May 5 shot a Tomahawk missile from its Typhon Mid-Range Capability launcher system in the Philippines during a military exercise, marking the first time it has fired such a weapon since the system’s arrival in the country two years ago, which drew a rebuke from China.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the Typhon system had been flown 12,875km from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State to Luzon in the Philippines as part of a military exercise called Salaknib and there it has remained as a strategic asset. The Army has practised moving it around the rough, hot terrain but had stopped short of firing it in previous exercises.

Typhon is “highly requested by a number of our partners and allies and it’s at their request that we deploy”, the US Army Pacific commander General Ronald Clark told Bloomberg in an interview on May 4 . “It’s a pretty strategic deterrent capability.”

The American and Filipino militaries have continued to build on a long-enduring relationship with the annual exercise known as Balikatan, which has continued to develop in size, scale and complexity in recent years.

The system can launch both the Navy’s Standard Missile-6 and Tomahawk missiles from a land-based vertical launch system and can strike targets in the 500- to 2,000km range, with the ability to reach Chinese territory from the Philippines.

China has opposed the Typhon deployment, claiming it has destabilised security in the region and urged the Philippines to remove the weaponry and “correct the wrongdoing as soon as possible”. The Philippines and China have overlapping claims in the South China Sea, leading to confrontations on the water and heated diplomatic disputes.

The Army decided to pursue the mid-range missile capability to fill a gap after the cancellation of an upgrade to its Tactical Missile System. The service raced to field the Typhon in order to have a capability that could sink ships at strategic distances short of what longer-range systems are capable of reaching.

Since the first Typhon was sent to the Philippines, the Army also deployed an additional system to the Talisman Saber exercise in Australia where it fired an SM-6 missile for the first time last summer. The Army then shipped it to Japan in September.

The Army had planned to send a Typhon system to Europe in 2026 with a new unit focused on long-range, precision missiles that would also include hypersonic weapons and the Precision Strike Munition, or PrSM, recently used in operations in the Iran war.

But that operation has been called into question after US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 American troops from Germany and indicated he could scrap other commitments, including missile deployments in Europe. BLOOMBERG