US and 'like-minded' partners will keep security in Asia: Admiral

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A partnership between the United States and "like-minded nations" will keep Asian countries secure in the face of competition from a rising China, the commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Friday (Dec 13).

On a visit to Bangkok, Admiral John Aquilino, 56, criticised China's construction of artifical islands in the South China Sea, a vital trade waterway with rich energy resources where Beijing has disputes with five nations.

"We are in competition with the People's Republic of China,"Adm Aquilino told reporters.

"We have inherent disagreement between ideologies. When the US talks about values, those are values that like minded nations share... And I believe that the strength of partnerships with those values will be what keeps the nations in the region secure."

Tensions are high between China and the United States in Asia's waters, where Washington says it is defending freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and Beijing accuses the United States of trying to stir trouble.

"I said we were in competition with China but that does not mean conflict," Adm Aquilino said. "We will cooperate where we can and we will compete where we must."

Under the administration of US President Donald Trump, some South-east Asian nations have been concerned at a possible US pullback just as China's dominance grows, but Adm Aquilino said the United States would be in the region for years to come.

He cited so-called freedom of navigation operations in both the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait in which US and allied warships have sailed through what China claims as its territorial waters, provoking Beijing's ire.

He said that in the South China Sea, China had built features in defiance of international law, that damage the environment, have a military purpose and "ultimately coerce and bully nations in the region."