US, allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with fresh sanctions

WASHINGTON - The United States and its allies imposed further sanctions on Myanmar on Tuesday, marking the two-year anniversary of the coup with curbs on energy officials and members of the junta, among others.

Washington imposed sanctions on the Union Election Commission, mining enterprises, energy officials and current and former military officials, according to a Treasury Department statement. Details of the US move were first reported by Reuters.

It marks the first time the US has targeted Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) officials under the current Myanmar sanctions programme, a Treasury spokesman said.

Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom also announced sanctions on Tuesday.

Myanmar’s top generals led a coup in February 2021 after five years of tense power-sharing under a quasi-civilian political system that was created by the military, which led to a decade of unprecedented reform.

The country has been in chaos since, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions re-imposed.

Tuesday’s US move targets the managing director and deputy managing director of the state-owned MOGE, which is the junta’s single largest revenue generating state-owned enterprise, according to the Treasury statement.

Human rights advocates have called for sanctions on MOGE, but Washington has so far held back from designating the state-owned enterprise.

Also among those designated by Washington was the Union Minister of Energy, Mr Myo Myint Oo, who Treasury said represents Myanmar’s government in international and domestic energy sector engagements and manages the state-owned entities involved in the production and export of oil and gas.