Uproar in Malaysia over outbreak takes on racial, xenophobic tones

The uproar in multiracial Malaysia over the perceived mishandling of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak points to growing racial and xenophobic sentiments, especially among the country's Malay-Muslim majority.

No new cases have surfaced since four Chinese nationals, all from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus last Saturday, and no local transmissions have been reported.

Yet, more than 400,000 people have signed a petition to ban Chinese nationals from entering the country, as alarmist and outright fake news on the outbreak have spread faster than the disease and are raking in tens of thousands of shares on social media.

Many of the posts accuse the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of protecting the important Chinese tourism market and the interests of the ethnic Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) - one of four PH member parties - instead of the lives of Malaysians.

One such post on Twitter by a self-professed financial expert Kauthar Rozmal was shared 30,000 times. It simply said "Malaysia VS Philippines", accompanied by screengrabs comparing how the Philippines had sent back 500 tourists from Wuhan, while Malaysia refused to block the entry of travellers from China.

He took the post down after being repeatedly told to delete it, as it was a false equivalence and that flights between Malaysia and the outbreak epicentre had been halted before his tweet.

Opposition Malay figures have also echoed claims that PH is more interested in tourism dollars and DAP's alleged business interests, even though the ruling coalition also comprises two Malay parties and the multiracial Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Umno supreme council member Ahmad Maslan tweeted: "Tourists from China are all around you in this country. I have seen them arriving by the busloads. What is the PH DAP regime doing to control this virus from infecting and killing our citizens?"

Political analysts say China is becoming a new bogeyman, to ramp up support for opposition Malay parties such as Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

Mr James Chin, director of University of Tasmania's Asia Institute, told The Straits Times: "The swiftness of how people are calling for the China ban shows how racial and xenophobic our politics has become."

The Malaysian authorities, however, have largely ignored the rhetoric and continued to handle the outbreak by the book.

On Monday, it banned Chinese nationals from Hubei province from entering the country.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement that his ministry would expedite funding for another 12 thermal scanners to help medical officers detect those with fever. These scanners are used at the country's international gateways, comprising checkpoints on land, at international airports and at major ports.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur that ships arriving from China will be quarantined.

"At the ports, all ships from China will be given quarantine status until Ministry of Health members carry out inspections on ships," he said, according to Malay Mail online news. "The loading and unloading activities of the crew and passengers will be allowed if the inspection finds that all passengers and crew are healthy and that the (ship) sanitation certificates are still valid."