Upper Thailand faces heavy rain, flood risk until Sept 7

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Thai soldiers evacuating villagers at a flooded village in Pua district, Nan province, in northern Thailand, on Aug 19.

BANGKOK – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rain across upper Thailand from Sept 4 to Sept 7, raising the risk of flash floods and run-off.

The advisory, issued at 5am on Sept 2, warned that northern and north-eastern Thailand are expected to experience the heaviest rainfall.

The department attributed the conditions to a monsoon trough extending across the north and upper north-east, combined with a moderate south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The advisory did not identify individual provinces, specifying only the north and north-east as the areas of greatest concern.

Flash-flood precautions

TMD warned that heavy and accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods, rapid run-off and short-term inundation.

Residents and travellers were advised to:

Monitor conditions in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying locations

Avoid routes repeatedly affected by flooding

Exercise particular caution in low-lying areas where water may accumulate quickly

Plan daily activities and journeys carefully during the warning period

Follow subsequent TMD announcements

Saudel forecast to approach Taiwan

Tropical Storm Saudel, located over the upper South China Sea, is forecast to move close to Taiwan between Sept 5 and Sept 7.

People planning to travel to Taiwan or nearby areas should check weather conditions before departure. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK