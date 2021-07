KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, picked Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the prime minister in February last year, dashing the hopes of some who expected that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would keep his position.

The elder statesman had cobbled together support at the 11th hour, after days of political turmoil and horse-trading, but after interviewing all the MPs, the King said that he found Mr Muhyiddin had the confidence of the majority of lawmakers.