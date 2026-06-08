Tsunami waves arrive in Japan after 7.8 quake off Philippines

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An official from the Japan Meteorological Agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Countermeasures Planning Office issuing a tsunami warning in response to an offshore earthquake that struck southern Phlippines.

TOKYO – Tsunami waves arrived in Okinawa and other parts of Japan on June 8 after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the southern Philippines, according to Japanese and US authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said at a press conference that a minor tsunami was observed on the main island of Okinawa at around 12.18pm after the agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Pacific coast in the eastern, western and southern parts of the country.

Also, a 20cm-high tsunami was observed at Chichijima Island of the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific, about 1,000km south of central Tokyo, around 1.46pm.

The agency alerted the public earlier in the day that tsunami waves of up to 1m could reach Miyako Island and the Yaeyama islets in Okinawa and elsewhere.

The advisory, which covered areas stretching from Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo to Japan’s southernmost island prefecture of Okinawa, was lifted in the afternoon.

The quake struck 26km south-west of Kablalan in the Philippines at a depth of 55.2km at around 7.37am local time, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Philippine authorities said at least 32 people died and more than 130 were injured.

In December 2023, an M7.6 quake hit the area, according to the USGS.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on social media she has instructed relevant ministries and agencies to take measures to prevent damage. KYODO NEWS