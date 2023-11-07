Upcoming polls, Israel-Hamas war creating tinderbox for terror attacks in Indonesia

JAKARTA – Heightened tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the upcoming contentious presidential election in Indonesia have created a volatile environment that could inflame emotions, thus increasing the risk of terrorist attacks.

Security experts warned that recent arrests of 59 people suspected of plotting attacks to disrupt the polls in 2024 will unlikely be the last batch of radicals to be picked up.

Indonesia’s anti-terror police said that the suspects had allegedly planned to target police facilities to disrupt the presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14.

During the nearly month-long arrests in October, the Detachment 88 counter-terrorism task force (Densus 88) also seized firearms, bomb-making chemicals, and propaganda materials.

While the militant threat in Indonesia has diminished significantly due to successful security force operations, the recent arrests show that the terrorism threat very much remains in the country, which has seen deadly large-scale terror attacks like the Bali bombings of 2002 that killed more than 200 people.

Dr Noor Huda Ismail, a visiting fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said that the intricate nature of terrorist networks and the persistent influence of radical ideologies mean that individuals or groups with similar extremist views and violent intentions may still be out there.

The upcoming elections – including the three-way fight among presidential candidates with massive followings – and the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have the potential to create narratives that extremist groups will exploit to rile up people.

“Radical groups often exploit ongoing conflicts and political instability to promote their ideologies and recruit new members,” said Dr Noor Huda, whose work focuses on terrorism in the region.

“In the context of the conflict in Gaza and the upcoming election, radical groups might use these events to fuel anti-establishment sentiments, exploit grievances, and foster a sense of victimhood among vulnerable populations.”

Countries around the world including the United Kingdom, Germany and Brussels have arrested suspects in terror plots linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

On Monday, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament that violent threats against the Republic by regional extremist groups online have gone up since the outbreak of hostilities.

He revealed that since the Mideast conflict started on Oct 7, regional Internet traffic on extremist sites has gone up threefold and that the Government has seen more anti-Singapore rhetoric, including violent threats from regional extremist elements.

Eight police reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at the Jewish and Muslim communities were lodged in Singapore in October, which is about the same number of reports between January and September. This is a very sharp spike, said DPM Wong.