Up to 35 houses destroyed in landslide in central Philippines

MANILA (XINHUA) - Up to 35 houses were destroyed early Thursday (Sept 20) by a landslide in two villages in Naga City in the central Philippine province of Cebu, the authorities said.

Marian Codilla, spokesperson of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in central Visayas region, told GMA News Online that the landslide occurred at 6 am local time and destroyed houses in the villages of Naalad and Tinaan.

Initial estimates by the MGB said at least 10 houses were destroyed, while the local police said the number of damaged row houses could reach up to 35.

Already, Codilla said MGB personnel and policemen were sent to the site to assess the damage.

Naga City Police Chief Roderick Gonzales said they are still determining if there were residents hurt in the tragedy.

Initial investigation showed that it rained all night in the villages, causing the soil to loosen.