Malaysia rolls out work-from-home policy, affecting up to 200,000 public servants

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Approval for work-from-home arrangements will be at the discretion of individual department heads, based on operational needs and job suitability.

SHAH ALAM – Up to 200,000 public servants will be involved when Malaysia’s work-from-home (WFH) directive starts on April 15, said the chief secretary to the government.

Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said approval for WFH will be at the discretion of individual department heads, based on operational needs and job suitability.

“The existing WFH system can accommodate up to 200,000 public servants, but not all will be approved, as this is subject to each department head’s discretion,” he said after officiating the 2026 Public Sector Innovation Drive programme at the Shah Alam City Council Convention Centre on April 14, Bernama reported.

While speaking at the event earlier, Mr Shamsul Azri said he is confident that public servants will continue to carry out their duties with full integrity during the WFH period.

“The government has approved the WFH policy starting April 15, but I am confident public ser­vants will not be lounging at home or going shopping at supermarkets,” he added.

Mr Shamsul Azri stressed that WFH cannot be used as an excuse to delay or postpone planned programmes, adding that public ser­vants should instead review implementation to align with current cost‑saving measures without cancelling essential activities.

“We are asking that programmes be reviewed so they fit the current cost‑saving policy, not cancelled or postponed; if they are truly necessary, we must still carry them out,” he said.

The government has approved a three‑days‑a‑week WFH arrangement for ministries, agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies, aimed at cutting fuel use and reducing govern­ment operating costs, as a proactive response to the global energy crisis.

However, the policy applies only to public servants in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and all state capitals who live more than 8km from their offices, and excludes those in the security, defence, health and education sectors. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK