News analysis

Unity govt could end fractious politics in Malaysia: Analysts

This would create a majority larger than the 111 needed to control 220-seat Parliament

Malaysia Correspondent
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seen on television monitors at a store in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, at a press conference announcing his resignation. Having a bipartisan government would enable the incoming prime minister to survive confid
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seen on television monitors at a store in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, at a press conference announcing his resignation. Having a bipartisan government would enable the incoming prime minister to survive confidence votes and pass legislation.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysia's constitutional monarch may propose a unity government as a way to end the country's fractious politics as it battles a raging coronavirus outbreak, said analysts.

While it appears that Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob is the front runner to be the next prime minister, his administration, if confirmed, may be on shaky ground, just like that of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2021, with the headline 'Unity govt could end fractious politics in Malaysia: Analysts'. Subscribe
Topics: 