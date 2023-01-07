Unity government proposed for Sabah amid tussle for power

KUALA LUMPUR - A unity government has been proposed for Sabah in order to resolve a fresh political crisis in Malaysia after the state government lost its majority on Friday.

Lawmakers from the Sabah chapter of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which leads the federal government, raised the idea on Saturday, adding that they were against the dissolution of the state assembly. Lawmakers from the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) had pulled out from the 27-month-old state government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), citing a loss of confidence in Chief Minister Hajiji Noor’s leadership.

“We agree that a Sabah unity government can be formed as has been done at the federal level,” PH’s seven state assemblymen said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“We do not agree for the state assembly to be dissolved if this crisis continues and the status of the state assembly remains hung,” they said, while affirming their support for Datuk Seri Hajiji.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday told reporters that “the situation is under control for now” and that he had spoken to Mr Hajiji, and that his deputy and Umno president Zahid Hamidi had also spoken to Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar.

The state government needs to gain a simple majority of 40 seats in the 79-member state assembly, without which a snap election may have to be called.

Before the GRS-BN breakup, the coalition had 46 lawmakers - 29 from GRS and 17 from BN.

The Sabah palace has told GRS state assemblymen to indicate who they support to be the chief minister. Mr Hajiji Noor was also seen entering the palace for an audience with the governor on Saturday.

“GRS representatives have been asked to present their SDs (statutory declarations) to the governor to state who they support to be the chief minister,” the Free Malaysia Today news portal quoted an unnamed GRS source as saying.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Bung and Parti Warisan Sabah president Shafie Apdal had called for Mr Hajiji’s resignation, but his supporters insisted he remained the chief minister.

Five Umno assemblymen have refused to support the plot to topple the Sabah government, and have called for Datuk Seri Bung’s resignation from his party post.

“We regret that Sabah has again been dragged into an unnecessary political crisis. Together with the people of Sabah, we stand firm in our belief that this is not the time for grabbing power,” they said in a joint statement, pledging support to Mr Hajiji.

He was one of 16 lawmakers from Sabah who, in Dec last year, quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, following its loss in the November general elections.

Mr Bung said on Friday: “We have lost confidence in Hajiji and he has lost his locus standi to remain as Chief Minister after he quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to become a direct member of GRS,”