'Unicorn is real': Sabah boy gets head trapped in cone, firefighters come to the rescue

A boy in Sabah, Malaysia, had his head trapped in a green plastic cone for at least half an hour before firefighters were able to successfully remove it.

Pictures and videos of the incident on Twitter have gone viral.

User @luqmansidek uploaded two pictures at 10.08am on Tuesday (April 9), followed by an 11-second clip of firefighters sawing away at the cone.

One user replied to the tweet saying: "Unicorn is real."

Several users compared it to a peashooter, a Plants vs Zombies game character.

Malaysian newspaper Malay Mail reported that the boy was a Standard 5 student. Students in the grade are typically around 11 years old.

The newspaper said that firefighters received a call from the boy's school at 2.26pm and five of them were deployed to the site.

A spokesman from the fire and rescue department told Malay-language portal Harian Metro, that the team of firemen arrived 12 minutes after the call.

"The firefighters used a saw to cut the cone to remove it from the victim's head," said the spokesman. "The task to remove the cone was carefully done. If there was a mistake, it could injure the victim's mouth."

She added that the boy was in good condition and was handed over to his parents who were at the scene.

Chinese-language Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported that the boy had been waiting for his parents to pick him up on Tuesday, and had been playing at the school shed where the cone was kept.