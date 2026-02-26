UNICEF alarmed over reports of deadly Myanmar air strikes on civilians

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

YANGON - The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has expressed alarm over reports of Myanmar military air strikes this week that a rebel group and local media said inflicted large civilian casualties, as a civil war rages around the country.

Paramotors dropped bombs on a village in the central Sagaing region on Feb 23 and a fighter jet conducted an air strike in Rakhine state, 320km to the west of that incident a day later, killing at least two dozen people in total, Myanmar Now and the Irrawaddy reported.

The Arakan Army, a rebel group at war with the ruling junta in Rakhine state, said 17 civilians including children were killed and 14 people wounded when the jet bombed a busy village market.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports and a spokesperson for Myanmar’s military government did not respond to calls seeking comment.

UNICEF said it was “deeply alarmed” by the reports and urged all sides in Myanmar’s conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

“Children and civilians are once again bearing the brunt of escalating hostilities,” it said in a statement. “Ongoing clashes continue to displace children and upend their access to vital services, including healthcare, education and protection.”

Air power escalation

Myanmar has been roiled by conflict that ignited after generals seized power in a 2021 coup, with the military battling rebels in multiple parts of the ethnically diverse country of 51 million people, which has a long history of struggles for autonomy and resistance to army rule.

About 6,800 civilians have been killed and 3.6 million people displaced in the turmoil, according to UN estimates, creating one of Asia's worst humanitarian crises, with food and aid shortages affecting 40 per cent of the population.

The military in 2025 significantly escalated its use of air power through conventional aircraft, drones and paramotors – crewed paragliders that seat up to three people to drop bombs on targets.

The junta rejects allegations by rights groups, the UN and western governments that it is bombing residential areas, schools and hospitals and says its operations target armed groups determined to destabilise the country.

Mr Khaing Thu Kha, an Arakan Army spokesperson, said the military’s air strikes were inhumane acts and the killing of civilians was not an unintended consequence.

“Targeting and bombing civilian sites by the military is no longer an isolated occurrence... We have seen a high frequency of deliberate attacks on civilians,” he said. REUTERS