UNESCO urges urgent protection of cultural heritage Preah Vihear Temple amid Cambodia-Thailand conflict

UNESCO reminded all parties of their obligations to protect cultural heritage, which includes the Preah Vihear Temple, under international law.

PHNOM PENH – UNESCO has expressed strong concern over renewed conflict between Cambodia and Thailand , warning that the escalation threatens cultural heritage in the border region, including the Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In a statement, the Paris-based organisation called for the urgent protection of cultural heritage “in all its forms” and reminded all parties of their obligations under international law, notably the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

“UNESCO will continue to monitor the situation of cultural heritage in the region, with a view to ensuring its protection,” the organisation said.

It added that it has shared the geographical coordinates of World Heritage sites and nationally significant locations with all parties “in order to avoid any potential damage”.

The warning came against the backdrop of a sharp military escalation reported along the border which Cambodian authorities say included strikes near and on ancient temple sites.

UNESCO said it stands ready to provide technical assistance to safeguard cultural property and implement emergency protection measures “as soon as conditions allow”.

Preah Vihear Temple, perched on a cliff along the Cambodia–Thailand border, has long been a flashpoint during periods of bilateral tension.

UNESCO’s warning highlights growing international concern that the latest clashes risk causing irreversible damage to irreplaceable cultural and historical sites. THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK