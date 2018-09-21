Unesco names Kuala Lumpur World Book Capital

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Kuala Lumpur has been named World Book Capital for the year 2020 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The capital of Malaysia was selected because of the strong focus on inclusive education, the development of a knowledge-based society and accessible reading for the city's population, said Unesco on its website on Thursday (Sept 20).

The year of celebration will start on April 23, 2020, on the World Book and Copyright Day.

The statement also said the slogan "KL Baca - caring through reading", will focus on four themes: reading in all its forms, development of the book industry infrastructure, inclusiveness and digital accessibility, and empowerment of children through reading.

"Among the activities will be the construction of a book city (Kota Buku Complex), a reading campaign for train commuters, enhancing of digital services and accessibility for the disabled by the National Library of Malaysia," said the statement.

Also planned are new digital services for 12 libraries in poor housing areas.

"The city's ambitious programme for World Book Capital is linked to Vision 2020 for Kuala Lumpur and the eco-city project called the River of Life," added the statement.