Underage accounts may be removed from digital platforms, Indonesian minister says

Indonesia is aiming for the age limit policy to cover all electronic systems providers, including online games and e-commerce platforms.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Ministry will block social media accounts owned by underage children as soon as the minimum age limit policy takes effect in March, promising immediate action on online platforms for users under 18 years old.

The ministry is completing a ministerial regulation that will serve as a technical guideline for Government Regulation (PP) No. 17/2025 on electronic systems providers (PSE) governance for child protection (PP Tunas).