Uncleared debris from Sumatra floods triggers wildfire in Aceh

The fire broke out on May 27 in Babah Krueng village in Sawang district, where piles of logs and branches had accumulated along the banks of the Sawang River.

– Debris left uncleared after 2025’s massive Sumatra floods in Indonesia has caught fire in North Aceh regency, Aceh, with the fast-moving blaze threatening the homes of survivors still recovering from the initial disaster.

The fire broke out on May 27 in Babah Krueng village in Sawang district, where piles of logs and branches had accumulated along the banks of the Sawang River, the local authorities said.

The debris, spread across roughly 1,200 sq m and stacked up to 1m high, quickly fuelled flames that firefighters have been struggling to contain.

Four fire trucks from neighbouring Bireuen regency and Lhokseumawe city, along with a police water cannon from Lhokseumawe, were deployed to extinguish the blaze. But firefighters said the fire repeatedly reignited, spreading further each time.

By May 29 , the third day of the fire, flames had advanced dangerously close to residential areas in the villages of Babah Krueng, Blang Tarakan and Lhok Bayu.

Police have inspected the site, though the cause of the fire remains unknown. No casualties have been reported so far.

Babah Krueng village head Mahdi said firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze because the flood debris had become tinder dry after months of exposure, turning the piles of logs and branches into highly flammable fuel. The situation has been made worse by strong winds and scorching temperatures, allowing the fire to repeatedly flare up despite continuous firefighting efforts.

“The fire has still not been extinguished. The debris burns like charcoal, and whenever the wind picks up, the flames come back,” Mr Mahdi said on May 29, as quoted by news outlet Kompas.com.

As a precaution, residents have begun moving piles of wood farther away from nearby homes. But villagers remain concerned that strong winds along the river could carry burning embers into residential areas and ignite houses. The blaze has also blanketed several villages across Sawang district in thick smoke, disrupting residents’ daily activities.

“We are worried the fire could suddenly intensify at night while people are asleep. We urgently need additional fire trucks and firefighters to contain the fire. Right now, the four units are working day and night,” Mr Mahdi said.

Babah Krueng resident Muhammad said the sheer scale of the burning debris had severely hampered firefighting efforts, as flames continued to spread through vast piles of logs and branches along the riverbank. He called on the government to immediately clear and dispose of the remaining flood debris to prevent similar fires from recurring.

“If the timber is left there, we fear it could catch fire again, especially with the weather becoming increasingly hot in recent weeks,” Mr Muhammad said. “Our biggest concern is that the flames could spread into residential areas.”

Sawang district head Mazinuddin said the local authorities had previously explored options to remove the flood debris, but the overwhelming volume of logs and branches had complicated efforts to find a suitable disposal site.

“We had considered moving the timber piles elsewhere, but the amount is simply enormous,” Mr Mazinuddin said.

Cyclone Senyar made landfall in northern and western Sumatra on Nov 25, 2025, unleashing extreme rainfall and powerful winds that triggered widespread flooding and landslides across Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, at least 3.1 million people were affected, with 1,204 confirmed deaths, around 7,000 people injured and approximately 140 still missing.

Aceh was the worst-hit province, accounting for nearly half of the fatalities and the majority of evacuees. The disaster left behind huge deposits of timber alongside thick mud that was swept into residential areas.

Six months on, clean-up efforts remain slow, heightening concerns that uncleared debris and damaged landscapes could trigger secondary disasters for survivors still living in affected areas.

In South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, residents have continued to endure repeated floods and landslides over the past six months, as rivers that were silted and made shallower by flood and landslide debris have yet to be dredged.

The conditions have heightened the risk of further flooding and landslides during periods of heavy rain. At least five people have been killed in the past six months due to the series of disasters. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK