UN meeting to discuss Myanmar arms embargo postponed

UNITED NATIONS • A UN General Assembly meeting set for yesterday to discuss a non-binding resolution on halting arms transfers to Myanmar was postponed indefinitely because there was not enough support to pass the text.

The authors "did not have the support they expected" in order to pass the motion with a large majority of the Assembly's 193 member countries, one diplomat said on Monday, asking not to be named.

And they "wanted more time for negotiations," especially with Asean, another source told Agence France-Presse.

The text was drafted at the request of Liechtenstein, with the support of 48 countries, including Britain, European Union states and the United States - but with South Korea as the only Asian country signed on.

The resolution, which would have been non-binding but politically powerful, called for the "immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale, or transfer of all weapons, munitions, and other military-related equipment to Myanmar".

It asked for military authorities in Myanmar to "end the state of emergency" and to "immediately stop all violence against peaceful demonstrators".

It also demanded that the military "immediately and unconditionally" release President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians under arbitrary detention.

The resolution also called on Myanmar to "swiftly implement" a consensus plan to restore democracy that was reached at an Asean meeting in April, and to allow a visit from UN representatives, which has so far been blocked.

Finally, the draft resolution called for "safe and unimpeded humanitarian access".

More than 800 people have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since a wave of protests broke out across the country after the military seized power in a coup in February, activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) has said.

"This is the number verified by AAPP, the actual number of fatalities is likely much higher," the group said in its daily briefing.

The activist group said 4,120 people are currently in detention, including 20 who had been sentenced to death.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS